Ethiopia: Public Holidays Raise Ethiopia's Global Image

ADDIS ABABA- Public holidays celebrated in September are contributing to promoting Ethiopia's image to the world, according to Ayalew Sisay, a Senior Tourism Expert.

Approached by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Sisay noted that holidays like Meskel, Irreechaa, and various ethnic New Year celebrations showcase the country's rich cultural diversity. These gatherings serve to strengthen bonds among Ethiopians and promote their unique traditions.

Since Meskel was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, it has attracted numerous tourists annually. The expert emphasized the need to further promote other public holidays to achieve global recognition, which can contribute to job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and the promotion of natural and man-made heritages.

He urged tourist service delivery institutions to prepare themselves to offer high-quality services to both local and international visitors. Additionally, collaborating with concerned bodies is essential to celebrate these holidays in a manner that glorifies their religious and traditional values.

To strengthen the tourism sector and increase its economic benefits, Sisay stressed the importance of individual responsibility. By promoting these holidays and ensuring a positive experience for visitors, everyone can contribute to Ethiopia's global image and economic growth.

Ethiopia, a country known for its diverse landscapes, ancient history, and unique culture, has been increasingly focusing on promoting tourism as a key economic sector. The country boasts numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Lalibela's rock-cut churches, Axum's ancient city, and the Omo Valley's diverse ethnic groups.