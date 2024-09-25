Ethiopia: PPP Underpins Metropolis' Housing Dev't Efforts

ADDIS ABABA — The Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) arrangements has been contributing to fill housing demand and supply gaps in Addis Ababa City.

The Addis Ababa City Administration made several attempts to organize house seekers into cooperatives and allocate land for them. An agreement was reached with real estate developers, whereby developers were granted land in exchange for directly providing 30 percent of the housing units they constructed to the city administration.

In addition to this, several housing developers have been construing and transferring houses. The government has been creating an enabling environment for private sectors to undertake sustainable and inclusive housing development.

Recently, the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure (MoUI) Housing Development Lead Executive Officer, Tsegaye Moshie said that the organization revised housing development strategy to shift from government to private oriented in order to benefit the middle and small income community. The government has given serious attention to approaching houses designed for rent, which is alternative to reduce housing challenges.

Various housing companies have been constructing and transferring houses to house seekers. Among them, Hill Bottom properties (Real Estate) has recently transferred finished luxury houses or apartments to owners that constructed around Ayat square.

Speaking at the occasion, the Hill Bottom Real Estate CEO Dagmawi Tadesse said that these apartments or luxury houses contain Gym, swimming pool, parking, tennis field and other facilities.

It has finalized preparations to commence the construction of unique luxury apartments in the heart of Kazanchis, he added.

Furthermore, the special participation of private sectors in building houses would contribute in reducing government's cost and promotes sharing knowledge, experience, and technology in the housing sector in the future, he noted.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 2024