East Africa: Economic Impact of Smokeless Industry in Ethiopia, IGAD Countries

Tourism plays a crucial role in the economic development of many countries around the world. In the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia and the IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) countries--comprising Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda--have significant potential for tourism growth.

Ethiopia is often referred to as the "Cradle of Humanity" due to its rich archaeological history and cultural heritage. The country boasts for inscribing numerous tangible and intangible heritages at UNESCO including Aksum Known for its ancient obelisks and ruins of the Aksumite Empire; Fasil Palace; this property included in the list of UNESCO World tangible Heritage Sites in Ethiopia consists of eight component sites; Lalibela famous for its rock-hewn churches, often called the "Eighth Wonder of the World; Semien Mountains National Park: home to stunning landscapes and unique wildlife, including the Gelada baboon.

Among the intangible heritages are Meskel; the commemoration feast of the finding of the True Holy Cross of Christ; Irreechaa; thanks giving ceremony of the Gada System, which is the social, political and cultural reflection of the traditional Oromo people; the third UNESCO registered intangible heritage Fichee-Chambalaalla is a New Year festival celebrated among the Sidama people; and Timket; the festival of Epiphany to commemorate the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River among others.

In recent years, Ethiopia's government has made efforts to promote tourism as one of the key sectors for economic development. It is one of the five Ethiopia's economic pillars that include agriculture, manufacturing, minerals, and service sectors. The Ethiopian Tourism Organization (ETO) has launched initiatives to improve infrastructure, enhance marketing strategies, and develop community-based tourism.

Despite the challenges posed by political instability and the COVID-19 pandemic, Ethiopia's tourism sector has shown resilience. The country recorded a significant increase in tourist arrivals in 2022, signaling a potential recovery.

In addition to the existing tourist attractions, Ethiopia has built new destinations under the initiative; 'Dine for Sheger', 'Dine for Nation' and 'Dine for Generation'. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) receives recognition for these initiative. The destinations built under this initiative include Unity Park, Friendship Square, and Entoto Park, Koysha, Wonchi Dandi and Gorgora Ecotourism Projects.

The newly developed Dine for Nation tourism projects that have been developed in various parts of the country would accommodate thousands of visitors at a time. With its conducive weather and accessibility to both water and road transportation, Gorgora, one of the destinations, is the best and beautiful area for tourists. Similarly, Koysha and Wonchi are nature wonders. These will contribute for the development of the sector by creating more jobs as well.

According to ENA, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has launched on 19 September, 2024 Sustainable Tourism Master Plan for the next 10 years. The IGAD Sustainable Tourism Master Plan 2024-2034 aims at promoting regional integration and sustainable development in the tourism sector across IGAD member states.

It also aspires to develop a unified tourism space, strengthen cross-border collaboration, drive investment in infrastructure and innovation, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the event, representing Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary and United Nations under Secretary General, Andrew Mall, emphasized the importance of tourism as a key driver of social-economic change and job creation.

He noted that the IGAD region, with its diverse natural and cultural resources, offers immense potential for sustainable tourism development. By implementing the Master Plan, the IGAD region can benefit from increased economic growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods for local communities, he said. It can also enhance the region's reputation as a desirable tourism destination, attracting more visitors and investment, he added.

Gatete further called on IGAD Member States to reaffirm their commitment to the tourism sector and work together to implement the Master Plan effectively.

IGAD Executive Secretary, Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD), emphasized the importance of the plan in addressing the region's fragmented tourism efforts and promoting sustainable development. He called upon all stakeholders, including governments, the private sector, civil society, and development partners, to collaborate effectively for its successful implementation.

The master plan is expected to contribute significantly to the region's economic growth, job creation, and cultural exchange, Workneh said.

By focusing on sustainability and working together, IGAD member states aim to increase the benefits of tourism for all while protecting their natural and cultural resources for future generations, he added.

Speaking on behalf of herself, Ethiopia's Minister of Tourism, Ambassador Nasise Chali, emphasized the critical role tourism plays in fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

She highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to regional collaboration, citing the country's recent tourism reforms and infrastructural developments under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"The IGAD region is a haven for diverse and enigmatic tourism resources, and this Master Plan provides a common framework to sustainably harness the vast potential of our countries," Ambassador Nasise stated.

She also underscored Ethiopia's determination to champion the implementation of the Master Plan, positioning the IGAD region as a globally competitive tourism destination.

The Sustainable Tourism Master Plan focuses on enhancing connectivity, promoting joint marketing strategies, and developing integrated tourism products.

The initiative is expected to catalyze cross-cultural pollination, increase intra-regional tourist exchanges, and contribute to the inclusive economic growth of the region. The launching ceremony, held in Addis Ababa, was attended by tourism ministers from IGAD member states.

Africa is well known for its tourism destination and it is important to unveil the potential in the Horn. In this regard, it might be imperative to trace some countries.

Djibouti is known for its unique geological features, such as Lake Assal, the lowest point in Africa, and the stunning Gulf of Aden. The government is investing in eco-tourism and infrastructure improvements to attract more visitors.

With its rich Italian architecture and beautiful Red Sea coast, Eritrea offers a blend of cultural and beach tourism. The government is working to promote its historical sites and natural beauty, although political challenges remain a barrier.

Kenya is renowned for its wildlife and national parks, such as the Masai Mara and Amboseli. The country has a well-established tourism sector, known for safari experiences and beach resorts along the Indian Ocean. Continuous investments in conservation and eco-tourism are vital for sustainable growth.

Somalia has immense potential for tourism, with its pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage. However, ongoing security concerns have hindered development. Efforts to stabilize the region could open doors for tourism growth.

South Sudan is gradually emerging as a destination with its unique cultures and natural resources. The government is exploring ways to develop eco-tourism and cultural tourism to boost the economy.

Sudan has a wealth of archaeological sites, including the pyramids of Nubia. The tourism sector is slowly gaining traction, with initiatives aimed at promoting historical tourism and improving infrastructure.

Uganda is famous for its biodiversity, including gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. The country has seen a steady increase in tourist arrivals, thanks to investments in infrastructure and marketing.

The IGAD countries share common challenges and opportunities in tourism development. Collaborative efforts can enhance regional tourism initiatives.

In a nutshell, tourism development in Ethiopia and the IGAD countries presents a significant opportunity for economic growth and cultural exchange. By addressing challenges and leveraging their unique assets, these nations can create a vibrant tourism sector that benefits local communities and enhances regional cooperation. With continued investment and strategic planning, the Horn of Africa will emerge as a premier tourism destination in the coming years, it was learned.

BY LAKACHEW ATINAFU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 2024