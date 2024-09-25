Uganda: Herbal Vs Modern Medicine - Mixing Both Worries Health Professionals in Ankole

Health experts from various districts in Ankole are concerned about the rising trend of mixing herbal and pharmaceutical drugs, as it poses significant health risks to users.

Self-medication with herbal remedies is a common practice, particularly in remote areas, as people often resort to it when they fall sick.

This trend has given rise to a growing number of individuals processing and packaging herbal medicines, both in small and large quantities, to make quick money.

However, when these herbal remedies fail to provide the desired relief or cure, many patients then rush to pharmacies to purchase modern medicine.

Health experts from various districts in Ankole are concerned about the rising trend of mixing herbal and pharmaceutical drugs, as it poses significant health risks to users.

Health professionals highlight the dangers of combining herbal remedies with modern medications.

They warn that such combinations can lead to serious health issues, including organ failure and complications, particularly for pregnant women.

One of the major concerns is the lack of clear dosage instructions for herbal medicines in local communities.

When symptoms persist, patients often seek further treatment, inadvertently mixing herbal and modern drugs, which can lead to adverse reactions.

"Our herbal medicines have no clear dosage instructions, and the situation worsens when pregnant women come for antenatal care," said Dr Peter Rwambuka, the in-charge at Ruhoko Health Centre IV in Ibanda District.

"We discover they've been taking herbal remedies along with the tablets we prescribe. This has led to cases of uterine rupture, and in some instances, we've lost the mother, the baby, or both."

Dr Mitala Yeko, a pathologist at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, echoed similar concerns.

He pointed out that mixing herbal and modern medicines can cause severe health problems, including organ failure, prolonged illnesses, and even death.

"You find someone using a mix of modern and herbal drugs, and these interactions can cause severe reactions. In many cases, the heart or kidneys can fail, sometimes leading to death. People need to pay more attention to postmortem reports," Dr Mitala said.

Dr. Julius Bamwine, the Ibanda District Health Officer, acknowledged the increasing trend of mixing herbal and modern medicines, especially in rural areas where regulation is often lacking.

"We are losing people due to ignorance and impatience. Many mix these medicines, unaware of the significant risks. Yes, some may recover, but in most cases, we don't even know which drug actually cured the illness," Dr Bamwine said.

National Drug Authority (NDA) spokesperson Abiaz Rwamwiri revealed that about 60% of Uganda's population turns to herbal medicine before seeking professional healthcare.

Many of these herbal products are uncertified, posing significant risks to the public.

"We have over 200 certified herbal products on the market, but about 60% of the population prioritizes herbal remedies before seeking treatment at a health facility. This poses serious health risks," Rwamwiri explained.

A herbal medicine vendor at Mbarara Central Market, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared that she earns a substantial income from selling herbal remedies to both men and women, with the lowest price starting at Shs1,000.

"On a normal day, I can make up to Shs200,000 from herbal medicine sales. We source some products from local bushes and others from established processors," she said.

"The cheapest herbal medicine costs only Shs1,000, while the most expensive ranges between Shs 10,000 and Shs25,000, depending on the quantity. Pregnant women and mothers frequently buy these products for themselves and their children, especially babies," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In several African countries, the use of traditional medicine is widespread. According to available data, 90% of the population in Burundi and Ethiopia use traditional medicine.

The figures are similarly high in countries such as Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Africa (80%); Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, and Rwanda (70%); and Uganda and Tanzania (60%).

The rise in the use of herbal medicine, coupled with the unregulated mixing of traditional and modern drugs, has become a major health concern in Ankole.

Health experts are urging the public to exercise caution and seek professional medical advice to avoid the severe health risks associated with this dangerous practice.