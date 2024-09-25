Tanzania: Retire Comfortably - The Power of Passive Income

AS we get older, the desire to secure financial stability becomes more pressing, especially as retirement approaches.

For many, the prospect of living comfortably without relying solely on an active income stream is a key motivator for building passive income.

Passive income, when managed correctly, can serve as a reliable and sustainable financial resource, acting much like a private pension plan.

It provides a steady cash flow that can cover living expenses, healthcare, or even leisure activities, without needing to deplete savings or sell off assets.

This becomes especially valuable in later years when you may want to slow down or retire entirely but still maintain a similar lifestyle.

By establishing a consistent source of passive income early on, such as through investments in a money market fund like INUKA, individuals can ensure their financial needs are met well into their later years.

With disciplined investing and regular contributions, this income can grow over time, providing the peace of mind that your financial future is secure without solely depending on traditional pension schemes or retirement funds.

This approach not only supports your retirement but also ensures that you can enjoy life without the fear of running out of money.

The INUKA Money Market Fund offers a simple, yet powerful way to generate passive income while keeping your money secure and accessible.

It's an actively managed fund that focuses on providing competitive returns in the range between 12 per cent to 16 per cent annually.

The fund also offers liquidity, meaning you can access your money quickly, with redemptions processed within 1-3 business days, offering both growth and flexibility.

INUKA invests in a range of government and corporate bonds across East Africa and the SADC region, ensuring your money is spread across multiple secure assets.

Moreover, with a minimum investment of just 10,000/-, INUKA is accessible to everyone, whether you're new to investing or looking to diversify your portfolio.

Let's compare two scenarios to demonstrate the potential of investing in INUKA versus saving in a traditional bank account. In the first scenario, imagine saving 100,000/- every month into a standard bank savings account with an annual interest rate of 2 per cent.

After 10 years, you would have saved a total of 12m/-, and your money would have earned an interest of around 1.3m/-, bringing your total savings to 13.3m/-.

Now, let's consider the second scenario, where you invest the same amount monthly into the INUKA Money Market Fund, which provides a minimum annual return of 12 per cent.

After 10 years of disciplined investing, you would still have contributed 12m/-, but your returns would amount to an impressive 11m/-, bringing your total savings to 23m/-.

The difference is clear.

By consistently investing in INUKA, you would nearly double the total value of your savings compared to a standard savings account.

Over the long term, this type of passive income can provide you with greater financial security and freedom.

The INUKA Money Market Fund offers multiple benefits for investors.

With its high returns, your money grows faster, helping you achieve your financial goals sooner.

ou also have access to your money whenever you need it, without sacrificing growth, giving you both flexibility and peace of mind.

The fund is designed to minimise risk through diversified investments in government treasury bills and corporate bonds, making it a safe place for your money.

Additionally, by regularly investing a fixed amount, you create a habit of saving and investing, fostering financial discipline that pays off over time as you build significant wealth.

Whether you are new to investing or experienced, the low minimum investment requirement ensures that anyone can start earning passive income through INUKA.

The window of opportunity is open now.

The offer began on the 5th of September 2024 and will close on the 18th of October 2024, giving you the chance to get in on the ground floor.

Afterward, the Capital Markets and Securities Authority will approve the Unit Holders' Register by the 25th of October, with subsequent sales of the fund starting from the 28th of October.

This is your chance to secure a spot in a fund that's positioned for long-term growth, managed by experts with deep knowledge of the market