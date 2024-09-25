Tanzania: Mara Region Receives Vehicles for Water Projects

Mara — Mara Region has received two vehicles from the central government, valued at 410m/-, to expedite hard-to-reach water projects in the Serengeti and Tarime districts, implemented through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa).

Among these projects is the 1.4bn/- Nyanungu water project in Tarime, which began in April this year and is scheduled for completion this November.

The project involves the construction of two water tanks with a capacity of 150 cubic metres, a sump well that can hold 135,000 litres and a 37-kilometre water network, along with 22 water supply points or kiosks.

"The Nyanungu project, currently at 65 per cent completion, is expected to benefit 11,195 people in Nyandage, Mangucha, Kegonga and Nyamombara villages," said Mara Regional Ruwasa Manager Engineer Tulinumpoki Mwakarukwa during the vehicle handover ceremony in Musoma District.

Another project in Tarime, the Kimusi project, costs over 1.06bn/- and commenced last May. It is expected to be completed in December and will benefit about 11,230 people in Kimusi, Gwitare and Ntagacha villages.

This project, currently at 30 per cent completion, includes water tanks with a capacity of 135 cubic metres, a sump well of 75 litres, a 32-kilometre water network and 22 kiosks.

In the Serengeti district, the ongoing Nyamihuru water project aims to expand access from the current 10 per cent to 100 per cent in Nyamihuru village.

Currently, only 275 out of 2,751 villagers have access to clean water, but the project is expected to serve the entire population upon completion next month.

According to the manager, the Nyamihuru project is designed to meet water demand for the next 20 years, with a projection to serve a total of 4,564 villagers by 2044.

This project, which started in April at a cost of 572.5m/-, is currently 75 per cent complete and involves the installation of a machinery house and electrical infrastructure for water pumping.

Other activities include constructing a 9.92-kilometre water network, a water tank with a capacity of 200,000 litres, nine water kiosks and fencing for the water source.

"The project has also created employment for at least 150 youth. We are thankful to the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for continuously providing funds for various water projects," the manager added.

During the vehicle handover, Mara Regional Commissioner Colonel Evance Mtambi urged the project implementers to utilise the vehicles effectively to ensure the projects operate as planned.

"The government invests significantly to improve access to clean and safe water. We expect to have vehicles in all our districts, along with 60 motorcycles to facilitate the implementation of water projects," said the RC.