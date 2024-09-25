Tanzania: UDSM Constructs Toilets for Changanyikeni Primary School

DAR ES SALAAM: THE University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has built a toilet block with 13 latrines for Changanyikeni Primary School in Kinondoni District.

During the handover ceremony of the facility, valued at 37.6m/-, UDSM Vice-Chancellor Prof William Anangisye emphasised the university's commitment to supporting the school.

He noted that the initiative is part of the university's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

"We have taken up this initiative voluntarily as part of our CSR, but it is also our responsibility to contribute to the community.

The university will continue to fulfill its obligations in alignment with the ruling party's agenda," Prof Anangisye stated.

He also assured that UDSM's support would extend beyond the new toilets to include constructing classrooms, improving the kitchen, and enhancing the overall school environment.

The goal is to ensure that the school is on par with others in terms of appearance and facilities.

Prof Anangisye pointed out that despite the newly built toilet facilities, the rest of the school's environment remains unappealing.

He called on the Kinondoni Municipality to construct a boundary wall to safeguard the students and school property.

"The current school environment is far from ideal.

The classrooms are outdated, and the area designated for cooking students' meals is unsafe, as people pass through the grounds carrying firewood, water buckets, and conducting small businesses.

I request the Kinondoni Municipal Council to build a fence to secure the area for the safety of our children," Prof Anangisye urged.

Speaking on behalf of the Kinondoni District Commissioner, Secondary Education District Officer Mtundi Nyanhanga thanked UDSM for their support, which he said would help alleviate some of the school's pressing issues.

He promised that the municipality would ensure the new toilet facilities are well-maintained.

"Our municipality has a budget allocated for infrastructure rehabilitation.

We will utilise those funds to repaint and maintain the facilities, ensuring that they remain clean and in good condition," said Mr Nyanhanga.

Changanyikeni Primary School Headmistress, Ms. Evelyne Ndibalema, expressed her gratitude to UDSM, noting that the new toilet units would greatly ease the burden on the school, which previously had only 18 toilets for its 807 students.

The newly handed over facilities include seven toilets for girls (one of which includes a safe room), two for students with disabilities and four for boys (with two designated urinals).

Ms Ndibalema shared that when the school was established in 1982, it started with just 32 students, two teachers and a single classroom.

Today, the school has grown to 807 students--392 girls and 415 boys--and 16 teachers, 15 of whom are female.

"Our school continues to grow in student numbers each year, increasing from 787 students last year to 807 this year," said Ms Ndibalema.

While the school has enough desks thanks to collaboration with parents, guardians, and the community, Ms Ndibalema revealed that there are still challenges, particularly with the teachers' toilet facilities, as all 16 teachers currently share one toilet.

The students also appealed to the government for support in providing essential teaching tools, including computers, photocopiers and printers.

They also raised concerns about the shortage of classrooms, teachers' offices and a proper sports field, which they said hinders the development of their talents in sports