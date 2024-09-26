Sudan: 'Sudan Takes Centre Stage' in U.S.-UAE Talks

Amsterdam / Washington — Journalist and political analyst Mohamed Hereika expressed surprise that recent meetings between US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed focused on Sudan, rather than the expected topics of the Russia-Ukraine war or the Gaza conflict.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga yesterday, Hereika underscored the significance of US's decision to officially declared the UAE a "major defence partner" during their meeting meeting.

He remarked that both sides highlighted the absence of a military solution to the Sudan crisis and urged immediate steps to halt hostilities and restore civilian-led governance.

Hereika pointed out the alignment between the UAE and the US on the Sudanese conflict, despite rising hostility from some factions in Sudan's government towards the UAE.

"The UAE has consistently pushed for a peaceful resolution, particularly regarding the situation of Sudanese refugees in Chad," he said. A video circulating online showed a refugee urging the UAE to stop supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Hereika notes that the UAE's designation as a US defence partner boosts its influence in the region. He addressed claims of UAE support for the RSF, stating that international bodies have warned against regional interference but have not directly accused the UAE.

A recent New York Times report detailed alleged UAE backing of the RSF, but Hereika was surprised that diplomatic ties between Sudan and the UAE remain intact despite escalating accusations from Sudan.

Hereika questioned the UAE's ability to mediate in the Sudan conflict, given accusations from the Sudanese Armed Forces. "The perception of bias led the army to withdraw from recent Geneva talks," he said.

Hereika stressed that dialogue is the only solution. "All wars eventually end at the negotiating table," he said, urging for political action to prevent further humanitarian disaster. Both the US and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful resolution in Sudan.