Sudan: UN Secretary-General Guterres Shares 'Concern About Escalation of Conflict' With Sudan's El Burhan

New York — The President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, and commander of the ruling military junta, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York yesterday, during which Guterres expressed deep concern about the escalation of the conflict in the Sudan, and the need for an immediate lasting ceasefire.

The meeting between El Burhan and Guterres, occurred on the periphery of the 79th Session of the General Assembly of the UN, for which world leaders have gathered in New York, to engage in the annual high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly under the theme, "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations". The debate, which will continue until Monday, is the conclusion of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), which began on 10 September.

El Burhan previously addressed the UN General Assembly in 2023, when he told the leaders of the world that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been engaged in a bloody civil war with the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) since April 2023, that has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, "intend to obliterate the history of the Sudanese people". He also called on the international community "to designate these groups and their allies as terrorist groups to protect the Sudanese people and others".

A statement by the office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General following the meeting, underscored that Guterres "expressed deep concern about the escalation of the conflict in the Sudan, which continues to have a devastating impact on the Sudanese civilians and risks a regional spillover".

It says that Guterres and El Burhan discussed the need for an immediate lasting ceasefire and the importance of genuine dialogue leading to an inclusive negotiated peace settlement. They also affirmed the need for urgent action to ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of all civilians across the Sudan, the statement says.

The Secretary-General welcomed the continued engagement of the Sudanese authorities with his Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra and the Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Awu Nkweta-Salami.

In a statement addressed to world leaders last week, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, urged Member States and the international community to focus on the plight of millions of people in Sudan who have endured more than 17 months of brutal conflict, which has resulted in the world's fastest-growing civilian displacement and humanitarian crisis.

On September 18, the UN renewed its urgent call for a ceasefire in Sudan, urging all parties to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law. The UN Security Council convened in New York to discuss the deepening crisis, with Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martha Bobby, and Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya, delivering stark warnings.

The 17-month war in Sudan has pushed the country to the brink, with no end in sight. Martha Bobby highlighted the deteriorating situation in El Fasher, where civilians remain trapped under siege.

