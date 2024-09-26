Kenya: Morning Flight Delays Resolved After Fuel Hydrants Repair - KQ

26 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Kenya Airways says delays in morning flight departures have been resolved after the completion of fuel hydrant repairs that affected operations.

In a statement, the National Carrier said most of the delayed flights scheduled for departure have taken off.

"Due to maintenance of the fuel hydrants that extended beyond the planned duration at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, we have experienced delays in our morning flight departures. The situation has normalised, and most of our morning flights have departed," KQ stated.

The airline assured its customers that its working towards recovering the departure and arrival schedule by midday.

The Flight delays witnessed on Thursday morning caused disruptions and inconveniences to the majority of travelers at JKIA who had to wait for some time in order to board.

"Our dedicated teams are working tirelessly to recover our departure and arrival schedule by midday today, and we appreciate your understanding and patience during this time," it said.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience and assure you that we are doing our best to minimise the disruption. Our commitment to providing excellent service remains unwavering," it added.

During recent demonstrations against the government's deal with Adani Company over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)takeover,the Airline revealed that it lost at least Sh 80 Million.

The airline's Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Allan Kilavuka on Monday revealed that the flight disruptions witnessed during the strike led to the airline suffering huge losses as it was forced to pay compensation as well as handling travelers flights rebooking over the delays witnessed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.