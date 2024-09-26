Ethiopia: Any Post-ATMIS Arrangement Should Be Carefully Deliberated, Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Stresses

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie stressed that any post-ATMIS arrangement should be carefully deliberated, concerning mandate, size, financing, and coordination.

The Foreign Minister met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations, today in New York on the margins of the 79th UNGA session.

The two sides discussed key issues related to peacekeeping, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

On the occasion, Lacroix praised the contributions of Ethiopian peacekeeping troops and the strong relationship Ethiopia maintains with the UN and the Department of Peace Operations.

On preparations for a post ATMIS mission, the Minister reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to combating terrorism, stressing that any post-ATMIS arrangement should be carefully deliberated, concerning mandate, size, financing, and coordination.

The Foreign Minister expressed concerns about external weapons supplies worsening the security situation and potentially ending in the hands of terrorist groups.