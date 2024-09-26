South Africa: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Murder of a Police Officer

The Gqeberha High Court has sentenced Andile Nyoka (30) to life in prison for the murder of a police officer, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Nyoka was also given an additional 57 years direct imprisonment.

On 3 May 2023, Nyoka was before the Motherwell Magistrate's Court for another matter, where he approached an on duty police official, Sergeant Mario Nell (40), who was a court orderly at the time.

Subsequently, Nyoka, for no apparent reason, started to fight with Nell and disarmed him of his service pistol. Nyoka shot Nell and he succumbed to the bullet wounds. Nell was declared deceased at the scene. Thereafter, Nyoka fled the scene and hijacked a taxi outside the court in an attempt to escape.

A few minutes later on the same day, he was apprehended inside the taxi by the Motherwell Visible Policing Unit and appeared before court, where he was remanded in custody.

The docket was handed over to the Hawks for a thorough probe.

Nyoka made numerous court appearances until his sentencing by the Gqeberha High Court on 20 September 2024 and has been in custody since his arrest.

The Eastern Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, welcomed the sentence and commended the team for the good work.