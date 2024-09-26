South Africa: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Murder of a Police Officer

26 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gqeberha High Court has sentenced Andile Nyoka (30) to life in prison for the murder of a police officer, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Nyoka was also given an additional 57 years direct imprisonment.

On 3 May 2023, Nyoka was before the Motherwell Magistrate's Court for another matter, where he approached an on duty police official, Sergeant Mario Nell (40), who was a court orderly at the time.

Subsequently, Nyoka, for no apparent reason, started to fight with Nell and disarmed him of his service pistol. Nyoka shot Nell and he succumbed to the bullet wounds. Nell was declared deceased at the scene. Thereafter, Nyoka fled the scene and hijacked a taxi outside the court in an attempt to escape.

A few minutes later on the same day, he was apprehended inside the taxi by the Motherwell Visible Policing Unit and appeared before court, where he was remanded in custody.

The docket was handed over to the Hawks for a thorough probe.

Nyoka made numerous court appearances until his sentencing by the Gqeberha High Court on 20 September 2024 and has been in custody since his arrest.

The Eastern Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, welcomed the sentence and commended the team for the good work.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.