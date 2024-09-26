Malawi to Commemorate Car Free Day This Coming Friday

The Road Safety Alert Foundation (ROSAF) says they will host a Car Free Day this coming Friday, September 27, 2024, in Lilongwe in order to sensitise the public on the alternative modes of transportation to reduce carbon emissions and accidents.

Addressing the press conference in Lilongwe, ROSAF Executive Director Joel Jere said the day is so important because it encourages the general public to leave their cars , motarbike, and mingle freely in town while enjoying cycling.

According to Jere, the day also helps reflect and raise awareness on the need to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles.

World Bicycle Relief has already donated 40 bicycles, which Malawians will be sample during the commemoration day, which will be presided over by Minister of Sports Uchizi Mkandawire

During the day the cars will be restricted to enter small roads in City centre and only outside roads will be open to the public from 6 to 12 noon.

The main event will take place at Gemini House Carpark within City Centre.

Jere said this is what people in other countries do to promote their cities.

"Yes, it's new in Malawi, but not in other countries like Zambia, Rwanda, and many other countries. They are doing it. So we need to sensitize more people about the day," he said.

Jere said this means automatically creating space for other road users to be free, more especially vulnerable people.

"We are talking of school children going to schools. They can walk safely to schools. They can ride their bicycle safely in different places. So you find that, if it was not like that, it is very difficult even for somebody to cross the roads. So if we do such kind of activities, once in a while, people, they get used and they will realize that it's very important to embark on such kind of interventions," he said.