Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Addresses UNGA

New York — President Mnangagwa early this morning addressed the United Nations General Assembly as he called for collective action in building an inclusive, just and sustainable world anchored on solidarity and mutual respect.

Only through this could peace be advanced while fostering sustainable development, strengthening multilateralism and upholding humanity.

In a speech read on his behalf by Foreign and International Affairs Minister Dr Fredrick Shava in the early hours of this morning here, President Mnangagwa said the world was not in a good place and urgent action needed to be taken.

"In this spirit of unity, we must prioritise the most vulnerable and marginalized populations, ensuring that no one and no place is left behind in our pursuit for progress. Sustainable development cannot be achieved without peace, and peace cannot be sustained without addressing the root causes of conflict, chief among them poverty, inequality, intolerance, resource scarcity exacerbated by climate change, and unwarranted external interference in the internal affairs of some States.

"By investing in education, healthcare, and sustainable economic opportunities, we can create resilient societies that empower individuals and communities to thrive.

To attain this, we should commit to a renewed sense of global partnership, where every nation, large and small, contributes to and benefits from our collective efforts," he said.

With only six years to go before the 2030 deadline for the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the President said the world was at a crossroads and needed to expeditiously adopt strategies to accelerate action, boost funding and promote innovative solutions.

In this regard, Zimbabwe strongly supported the proposed SDG stimulus to reinvigorate the implementation of these goals. Some of the targets include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality and clean water and sanitation.

The SDG target dovetailed with the country's Vision 2030 of an upper-middle-income economy.

"I wish to reiterate our steadfast commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, spearheaded by our transformative Vision 2030. This national blueprint sets forth our aspirations to propel Zimbabwe to upper-middle-income status by 2030, focusing on robust economic growth, sustainable development, and holistic societal transformation," said President Mnangagwa.

He reiterated the call for the removal of illegal sanctions which he said, affected Zimbabwe's efforts to achieve the SDGs. The adverse effects of the illegal embargoes presented real barriers to the country's developmental trajectory, a situation compounded by the effects of climate change.

Zimbabwe, he said, stood in solidarity with the people of Cuba in their struggle against the blockades while supporting the self-determination of the people of Palestine and Western Sahara.

"The international community cannot continue to turn a blind eye or be numb to the systematic injustices and suffering of the Palestinian people. We call upon the Security Council to fulfil its mandate by implementing robust measures that ensure the protection of civilians, the upholding of international law, and the facilitation of a just and lasting peace."

President Mnangagwa also lamented the skewed international financial system which he said had become irrelevant to the current dictates. This demanded urgent redress.

"Our economies, which are the lifeblood of the global market are, disproportionately, affected by the rigid and often inequitable policies imposed by dominant financial institutions. The current system, steeped in historical power imbalances, has failed to provide the necessary flexibility and support required for sustainable development. It is imperative that we reform these structures to ensure that they are more inclusive, equitable, and reflective of the diverse realities that are faced by all Member States, particularly, the Global South," he said.

The UN General Assembly is being attended by at least 150 global leaders. The General Debate session ends on Monday next week.