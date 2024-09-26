Malawi: Businessperson Charles Zimba, Elli Njuchi to Headline Mbumba Cultural Festival in Mzuzu This Saturday

Renowned businessperson Charles Zimba, chief executive officer for SICO Holdings, and renowned musician Elli Njuchi are set to headline an exciting Mbumba Arts and Cultural Festival this Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium from 10:00 hrs to 19:30 hrs.

The festival will include different music performances, cultural dances, cultural food, cultural heritage presentations and cultural clothing. Artists performing on the day will include Eli Njuchi, Henry Czar, Neo Metals, Maggie Kadrum, Caspia, DJ Magic Mike and Wellie 265.

There will also be a kids section where kids will be treated to children's games, jumping castle and kids' snacks will be provided to them.

Brands Manager for Pluglinks Management, Hazwell Zimba, told Nyasa Times the event is the very first of its kind in Mzuzu and people should come in their large numbers to experience this lifetime experience.

"We will be presenting culture in a modern way. It's a diversity event for the general public which will also help the youth understand what culture is all about. The event is not for a specific type of audience but for the general public," explained Zimba.

Tickets for the event going at K7, 000.00 for adults and K3, 000.00 for kids can be bought at Mzuzu Shoprite and PUMA Filling Station. At the gate on the day, adults will pay K10, 000.00.