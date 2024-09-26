Uganda: Ntale Ointment Company Hailed for Championing Innovation

During a visit to Ntale Ointment Product Ltd, Yiga KisaKyamukama, the Presidential Assistant on Service Delivery, praised the company for recognizing the value of local products and enhancing their worth.

He noted that the company's innovative approach aligns with the government's agenda for economic growth and poverty alleviation by creating numerous job opportunities for youth in the community.

Kisakyamukama was impressed by the production process at Ntale and by the number of youths employed by this local company.

He encouraged Ntale workers to take advantage of Hajji Ntale's expertise and start their own similar businesses.

"You're lucky that he is training you while also paying you. Many of us didn't have that opportunity. Just imagine acquiring knowledge while earning a salary! Take advantage of this chance to learn how to produce jelly, save your money, and return to your home villages to start similar businesses," Kisakyamukama said.

He also urged the government to support local investors, emphasizing their significant role in promoting the country's economic growth.

"These are the people the government should support, their creativity and innovation generate substantial income for the country through taxes and also provide employment for our youth." He added.

He urged Ugandans to support local investors by purchasing locally produced products.

"Ugandans should adopt a habit of supporting local producers by purchasing their products. We need to learn to support one another, as individuals like Ntale offer high-quality products that often outperform imported ones." He added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He praised Hajji Ntale for creating jobs for youth and pledged to bring government officials from the investment sector to the company. He also promised to persuade the president to visit.

Hajji Adam Ntale Golooba, the managing director of Ntale Ointment Products Ltd, stated that he has over 500 employees, most of whom are youths. He requested government support to help expand the business and employ even more young people.

"If the government supports us with mechanization, we can expand and employ up to 1,000 youths. As one person employing over 500 youths, I believe that with additional support, I can create even more jobs for Ugandans."

He expressed gratitude to the Presidential Assistant for visiting their facility and thanked President Museveni for appointing individuals who are committed to grassroots work.