Uganda: Extend the Whip On Other Departments, Baryomunsi Urges Museveni

26 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The ICT and National Guidance Minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has welcomed the sacking of top officials at KCCA over the Kiteezi tragedy.

President Museveni on Tuesday sacked Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka and her deputy David Luyimbazi.

He also sacked the KCCA director for public health, Dr. Daniel Okello over negligence leading to death of over 30 people when Kiteezi landfill collapsed, burying several houses.

Speaking on Wednesday, Minister Baryomunsi hailed Museveni for the making "a bold decision" to sack the top leadership at KCCA.

"Where were they for Kiteezi to reach that extent of even killing people? That is the question they need to explain. Definitely nobody expected the president to give a red carpet to KCCA officials when people have died and these are deaths which would have been prevented if our team at KCCA had done their job," Baryomunsi said.

"The president should not only stop at KCCA but should examine how different departments of government work and where people are found lacking, action is taken so that we continue to take our jobs extremely seriously."

In his sacking letter, President Museveni also directed that the Criminal Investigations Directorate of Police opens up investigations into the actions of the three top KCCA officials with a view to have them prosecuted.

The president advised CID to mainly focus on criminal negligence on the side of the KCCA officials.

Commenting about the president's directives, Dr.Baryomunsi said the Kiteezi tragedy and its aftermath should be a wakeup call to all government officials.

" There is always laziness, lack of seriousness, impunity in the way many do government work but the president's action is a wake-up call for all public officials with responsibility to serve Ugandans that we must do our work and very well."

