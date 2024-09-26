Africa: Africom, African Militaries Unite to Combat Gender-Based Violence

Gaborone, Botswana — U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, is working with southern African countries to combat gender-based violence in the military. This week, AFRICOM and regional military officials are holding a series of workshops in Zambia to strengthen regional collaboration in the fight against workplace harassment.

AFRICOM and its component, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, or USAFE-AFAFRICA, have united with the Zambia Defense Force to foster strategies to tackle gender-based violence in the region.

Botswana and Zambia are participating in efforts to strengthen regional initiatives against sexual assault.

Lieutenant Colonel Linda Jones, USAFE-AFAFRICA chief for African health engagements, said it is imperative to come up with strategies to fight gender-based violence in the armed forces.

"It is the responsibility of leaders that all of us set the tone, including an environment where everyone is valued and empowered to speak up against misconduct," she said. "This involves not only enforcing policies but also modeling respect for behavior and actively supporting those who report incidents."

In 2021, U.S. Defense Department officials reported sexual violence had reached the highest level ever reported, with 8.4% of women assaulted on duty.

U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Samara Brown said if left unchecked, gender-based violence can affect execution of military tasks.

"Gender-based violence undermines the core values of any military organization," Brown said. "It erodes trust, disrupts unity, cohesion and ultimately compromises mission readiness. We must take a firm stand against it, not just as a matter of policy but a commitment to uphold the principles of honor, integrity and respect that define our service."

Retired U.S. Air Force official and workplace development consultant Keith Castille facilitated the Lusaka workshop. He said such collaborations with the Zambia Defense Force can ensure gender-based violence is addressed within regional militaries.

"No military can tackle this issue alone," he said. "By sharing knowledge and collaborating across branches and communities, we can develop more effective strategies to combat gender-based violence. Engaging in open dialogue, facilitating workshops and creating joint initiatives will enable us to learn from one another and strengthen our collective efforts."

Attending the workshop in Lusaka, Zambian Defense Force Major Stephen Muleya said the military workplace must be free of gender-based harassment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Africa Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When individuals know that they can perform their duties without the threat of harassment or violence, they are more likely to focus fully on their missions," he said. "We must actively cultivate an atmosphere where everyone can thrive free from fear and intimidation."

Zambian officials said they're planning to open a regional office for innovative gender-based violence solutions.

Zambian air force legal adviser Major Glory Musonda said collaboration with U.S. partners should result in solutions to gender-based violence within the force.

"We all have a responsibility to build military environments where respect and dignity are upheld," Musonda said. "It's not enough to simply acknowledge the issue, we must actively work toward solutions that ensure the safety and well-being of every service member."

Meanwhile, officials representing the U.S. Army War College are in Lusaka for discussions on women, peace and security, which aligns with efforts to address gender-based violence in the region.