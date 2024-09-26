Mauritius: Minister Toussaint Visits Construction Site of Mare d'Albert Health Track

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, visited this morning, the construction site of the Mare D'Albert Health Track, in Mare D'Albert.

In a statement, Minister Toussaint highlighted that the objective of the site visit was to take stock of the progress of works regarding the implementation of this project, which will be completed in about three weeks. The project, he stated consists of the setting up of a 375-metre-long Health Track, a petanque court, lighting facilities, benches and a shed, amongst others.

Furthermore, he observed that the setting up of this Health Track is in line with the Sports Policy launched by his Ministry back in 2018 aiming at encouraging the population to practice a physical activity.

Minister Toussaint also called upon the inhabitants of the region to use the Health Track judiciously and regularly so as to remain in good health.