Mauritius: Minister Toussaint Visits Construction Site of Mare d'Albert Health Track

26 September 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, visited this morning, the construction site of the Mare D'Albert Health Track, in Mare D'Albert.

In a statement, Minister Toussaint highlighted that the objective of the site visit was to take stock of the progress of works regarding the implementation of this project, which will be completed in about three weeks. The project, he stated consists of the setting up of a 375-metre-long Health Track, a petanque court, lighting facilities, benches and a shed, amongst others.

Furthermore, he observed that the setting up of this Health Track is in line with the Sports Policy launched by his Ministry back in 2018 aiming at encouraging the population to practice a physical activity.

Minister Toussaint also called upon the inhabitants of the region to use the Health Track judiciously and regularly so as to remain in good health.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.