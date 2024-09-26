Ethiopia: Work Together to Pursue Aspiration of Modernization, Build a Community With a Shared Future

(Head of Mission of the People's Republic of China to the African Union and Representative of the People's Republic of China to the UNECA)

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was successfully held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. It is an important milestone in the history of China-Africa relations. Under the theme of "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with leaders from 53 African countries which have diplomatic relations with China and Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), took stock of the journey of China-Africa friendship, commended the progress made in implementing the outcomes of FOCAC, and reached a clear consensus on strengthening cooperation across the board. Nearly 6,000 Chinese and foreign guests, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations as a special guest and representatives from more than 30 international and African regional organizations, attended the great event.

As both developing countries and the Global South, China and African countries have been fighting shoulder to shoulder against imperialism, colonialism, and hegemonism, and advancing hand in hand along the path of development, revitalization, and modernization. Our deep brotherly friendship has been forged during this process. After Xi Jinping became the President of China, he set foot in Africa on his first foreign visit and put forward the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith for China's Africa policy, which pressed the "acceleration button" for the development of China-Africa relations.

For the past 24 years, since the establishment of FOCAC, high-level interactions between China and Africa have become increasingly close, political mutual trust has continued to deepen, and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

China-Africa exchanges in various fields have been unprecedentedly active; exchanges and mutual learning in tourism, culture, youth and media have flourished.

The 2024 Summit of FOCAC has achieved full success. Two important documents, Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era and Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Action Plan (2025-2027) were adopted unanimously. I would like to introduce the main outcomes of the summit with three "new" phrases.

First, China-Africa relations are elevated to a new level. China has always regarded developing relations with African countries as the cornerstone of its foreign policy. At the summit, President Xi Jinping proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations. Chinese and African leaders unanimously agreed that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. China and Africa will stand shoulder to shoulder to play a greater role in promoting the well-being of the Chinese and African people and maintaining world peace and stability.

Second, new propositions on China- Africa joint efforts to advance modernization was articulated; As we are about to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, we are going all out to build a great modern country in all respects and pursue national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization. Africa is also marching in solid strides toward the modernization goals set forth in the AU's Agenda 2063.

China will remain a reliable partner with Africa on the journey towards modernization. President Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Africa should advance modernization that is just and equitable, that is open and win-win, that puts the people first, that features diversity and inclusiveness, that is eco-friendly, and that is underpinned by peace and security. These propositions resonated with African leaders, thus becoming a political consensus between China and Africa. They will surely have a significant and far-reaching impact on spearheading faster modernization of the Global South and advancing global modernization.

Third, a new blueprint was drawn up for China-Africa cooperation going forward. President Xi Jinping announced ten partnership actions that China would take with Africa to advance modernization in the next three years. The actions include giving all least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 countries in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, providing Africa with RMB one billion Yuan in emergency food assistance, creating at least one million jobs for Africa, etc. The Chinese government will provide RMB 360 billion Yuan of financial support through the next three years to promote the implementation of the ten partnership actions.

During the Summit, China and Africa also had strategic communication on the international situation and global governance. We agreed to firmly support each other on issues involving our respective core interests, defend the common interests of developing countries, and promote international fairness and justice. We agreed to follow true multilateralism, implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and champion an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. We agreed to reject "small yard, high fence," oppose discrimination and prejudice, redress historical injustices, and ensure that all people will benefit from the modernization process. The FOCAC "summit week" is a "Global South moment," a highlight of the joint pursuit of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Xi Jinping met with Chairperson of AUC Moussa Faki Mahamat during the Summit, pointing out that AU is a banner for Africa to seek strength through unity and an important platform for conducting international cooperation. China supports AU in playing a greater role in the cause of China-Africa friendship, and is ready to take this FOCAC Summit as an opportunity to push for more outcomes of China- AU cooperation in various fields and promote the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future to a new level.

As the emblem of FOCAC, "Embracing Hands" is a vivid portrayal of China and Africa working together to promote modernization and build a community with a shared future. Faced with a world full of changes and turbulence, China and Africa need to strengthen unity and cooperation more than ever before. China is willing to work with AU and African countries to actively implement the outcomes of the summit, work together to promote modernization, build an all-weather China- Africa community with a shared future in the new era, so as to make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald