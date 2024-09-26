East Africa: Ethiopia's Regional Role Needs Due Support

Countries of the Horn of African region, friendly nations of the world as well as relevant international organizations should step up their support to Ethiopia's efforts of accelerating integration and cooperation in the region. Some entities that toil to complicate the regional security situation should also be halted.

The Horn of Africa region is unique in the world as it is inherently associated with difficult attributes like war, conflict, drought and migration. As if the existing problems are not enough, entities that are long suffering from identity crisis are sending their messy hands into the already volatile situation. These entities are attempting to gamble on the lives of millions of people. The people call the region home--not a mere strategic location.

The people also suffer from the lack of peace and development due to the instability that prevails. The other thing is they still suffer from post conflict trauma as well as negative outlook that the rest of the world would develop as a result of the harmful situation that characterized the region for quite long time.

Hence, transforming this adverse situation at any cost is something that cannot be thought twice about. Ethiopia which is considered an anchor state in the region is a frontline victim of any of the aforementioned harms against the region. Just as it suffers from the damages caused against the entire region, it is also beneficiary of the positive transformation of the region.

That is why Ethiopia also usually considers the wide impact of the development of the region whenever it considers its domestic development activities. Furthermore Ethiopia involves in pacifying the region by making the needed sacrifices. This has of course received due recognition from the UN and other partners. Ethiopia has continued to reverse the doom scenario by investing hugely in development projects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia East Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For instance one of its flagship development projects, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is believed to be able to supply electricity not only to Ethiopia but also to neighboring countries that need affordable supply of clean energy. In addition to supplying energy, it is also able to regulate the water flow, ecosystem safety of the entire basin as it is accompanied by relevant basin development initiatives. This one is a vital initiative even to the downstream countries that are likely to suffer from the fluctuation of the water regime even under normal circumstances.

Ethiopia further makes unreserved efforts to connect itself with neighboring countries with road, railway and telecommunication infrastructure which is vital in fostering trade ties and economic integration.

The tremendous role of Ethiopia should be reciprocated by its neighbors as well. As the ramifications of absence of peace and security know no boundary, all peace-loving partners need to assist the efforts of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's objective is to inspire development and peace in the region. And it has practically done so in this regard. Of course, it is quite strange to see some anti-pan-African bodies within the African nations.

These bodies attempt to meddle and hamper such positive progress which is geared towards achieving their personal, vested interest rather than mutual benefit. All their plots and maneuverings to create havoc and pursue their wicked goals should be nipped in the bud so that the ever turbulent region, Horn of African can become peaceful and prosperous once and for all.