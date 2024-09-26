Uganda: Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda Discuss CFA Implementation

ADDIS ABABA — Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ugandan and Rwanda exchanged views on common stance to hold a unified position on fair and equitable utilization of water resources on the Nile River and CFA implementation.

This was disclosed when Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie met separately with Ambassador Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda and Jeje Odongo, Foreign Minister of Uganda on the margins of the 79th UNGA in New York.

During the discussion with the Rwandan Minister, the two sides exchanged views on their common stance to hold a unified position on fair and equitable utilization of water resources on the Nile River.

Foreign Minister Taye mentioned South Sudan's ratification of the CFA as a historic decision that manifested the desire of the people of the Nile River Basin states to ensure equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile River.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both ministers agreed to stand together in the implementation of the CFA.

The discussion with the Ugandan Minister included the security situation in the Horn of Africa, particularly Somalia, where the two sides stressed the need for a careful and comprehensive consideration of important issues before any post ATMIS arrangement is decided.

Ethiopia and Uganda, along with other Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), share concerns that any hasty decision on post ATMIS arrangement could jeopardize significant gains achieved so far against the fight on terrorism. On the Nile, FM Taye noted that Ethiopia welcomes the second Nile Summit that Uganda is hosting in mid-October 2024, to mark the historic milestone of the entry into force of the CFA and the establishment of the Nile River Basin Commission.

The entry into force of the CFA is a positive development to ensure equitable and reasonable utilization of the shared resource and enhance cooperation between the riparian states.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 2024