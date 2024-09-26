Ethiopia: Premier's IGAD Tourism Championship Spurs Tourism Dev't - Expert

ADDIS ABABA - The Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's IGAD Tourism Champion selection would greatly contribute to spur the ongoing Ethiopia's tourism development activities, said Expert in the field.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) recently selected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the new IGAD Tourism Champion for a period of 3 years.

Approached by the local media, Pleasure Ethiopia Tour and Travel Owner and Expert, Nahom Admasu said that the Premier's selection as the new IGAD Tourism Champion for a period of 3 years would serve to further expand the ongoing tourism development activities and others.

The championship selection is based on country's achievement of mega tourism projects and infrastructure.

The government has given a paramount emphasis to the tourism sector in its ten year development plan. It is also working to improve policies and legal frameworks to make the sector a key part of the local economic strategy, he said.

This would contribute to further expand the already ongoing tourism projects and attract more tourists to the country. Over the past six years, Ethiopia has registered remarkable achievements in tourism development activities and mainly in putting place tourist destinations to advance sustainable tourism across the country. It is aimed to driving economic growth, cultural preservation, and brings tangible economic benefits.

The country inaugurated mega tourism projects such as Halala Kela Resort, Chebera Churchura, Elephant Paw Lodge, Gorgora Resort and others in recent years as part of Prime Minister Abiy's 'Dine for Nation' initiative. Tourism sector activities are aimed to capitalize on the natural endowments of the area, expanding greenery attraction, economic development and others. These are believed to play a major role projects in boosting tourism.

The Dine for Sheger, Dine for Nation and Dine for Generation initiated by the premier yielded captivating tourist attractions, positioning the country as a destination with many splendors, he noted.

Tourism development activities, particularly tourism destination development achievements are believed as the clear manifestations of the country's commitment to fully exploiting its tourism potentials, leveraging the sector as one of the accelerators of Ethiopia's inclusive economic growth ambitions, it was learnt.