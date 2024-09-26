Ethiopia's Commitment to Cultivate Rice As Key Component of National Food Security

On the heels of the high level of commitment demonstrated by the federal government on the topic of summer irrigated wheat cultivation, Ethiopia in the present circumstances has been getting international recognition for its gorgeous production and moving in the right direction.

In a similar fashion, significant emphasis has been given to summer irrigated wheat in Amhara, Oromia and Somali regions. On the basis thereof, the intended destination is being accomplished. This achievement is turning out to be a great demonstration to bring about the plan of replacing the imported rice crop with domestic production.

In this day and age, a diverse range of fruitful activities is being carried out with the purpose of producing rice in various regions of the country. It is important to highlight that apart from saving the foreign currency spent on buying rice, summer irrigated wheat production plays an important role in serving as an option to ensure food security all over the country.

It is also believed that through the National Rice Program, Ethiopia through the passage of time will completely stop rice imports. In light of the current situation, Ethiopia is leaving no stone unturned to repeat the strategy implemented in wheat cultivation.

Rice is among the crops that have been given special attention in agricultural development. By taking the best experience obtained in the cultivation of summer irrigated wheat in some regions of the country, Ethiopia has been exerting its maximum effort to repeat this success story in rice production.

It should be borne in mind that rice is being cultivated on thousands of hectares of land in various regions of the country and millions of quintals are expected to be produced from thousands of hectares of land covered with seeds this year.

The regions have a special plan for this year's production and are focusing on areas that have the capacity to produce rice. In more concert terms, at this moment in time, rice production is becoming one of the focuses of the region.

Ethiopia has tremendously embarked on activities to realize the transformation of rice and edible oil, driven by a success story in wheat productivity, Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Agency CEO, Mandefro Nigussie (PhD) said.

The East African nation has undertaken massive economic reform during the past six years; and agriculture is one of the nation's major priority sectors of the reform. Particularly, the government has chosen wheat as a strategic commodity for food security, import substitution that transits to export, and job creation along the value chain.

In this respect, Ethiopia's wheat production has recently reached a new milestone and enabled the country to stand as one of the largest producers of wheat in Africa, it was indicated.

Driving lessons from wheat cultivation success, the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture recognized the importance of rice, considering it as the "millennium crop" that is expected to ensure food security in the country.

Since its introduction, rice production has shown rapid and widespread expansion to various parts of the country as the country has vast suitable ecologies for rice production.

Rice has now become an important strategic crop in Ethiopia and is highly anticipated to help the country achieve the development of the National Rice Strategy Plan (2020-2030).

Director General at the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute, Firew Tegegn told ENA that the government is committed to realize the transformation of rice and edible oil by repeating the success story of wheat production.

Reiterating that Ethiopia's success story in wheat self-sufficiency will be repeated in the growing, important and strategic rice crop in Ethiopia, he noted the country is working with the plan to ensure food self-sufficiency; expand export trade and realize import substitution on rice and edible oil as well.

The Director also stressed the need for reinforcing the collaboration, dedication and commitment of all stakeholders to realize Ethiopia's ambition to self-sufficiency and expanding export trade as well.

The rice cultivation that started in the Somali region is a legacy not only for the local community but also for the neighboring countries. If it is possible to continue the production of rice that is being irrigated in the region on a large scale, it should be encouraged as it will be used not only for local consumption but also for export purpose.

The Somali region is in a stimulating process to achieve the rice initiative that was started in some regions of the country. It is learnt that many national initiatives such as summer irrigation wheat, green footprints and corridor development have been achieved.

In the present climate, agricultural productions are making headway well in most parts of the country. To attain the desired goal each and every one should stand by the side of the government. In doing so, making the dreams of the country a reality will be as easy as falling off a log.

The Amhara State Agriculture Bureau has announced that 149,000 hectares of land are being cultivated with rice this Meher production season.

The Bureau Deputy Head Kalkidan Shifraw recently told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the state has dedicated 149,000 hectares of land for rice production during this Meher season, which is a key period for crop production and productivity in Ethiopia.

According to Kalkidan, the rice cultivation spans five zones across Amhara State, and this year has seen an additional 67,000 hectares of land is dedicated for rice compared to the same period last year. "Rice production is showing progress alongside the cultivation of regular crops," he added.

The bureau plans to implement a targeted approach to areas with potential for rice production that have not yet been utilized.

He also stated that around 169 million quintals of various crops are expected to be harvested from five million hectares cultivated in the Amhara State during this Meher season. The state has achieved over 97% of its crop cultivation target so far.

The distribution of rain has been favorable for agriculture, enabling successful land preparation and timely seed planting. Crops are being cultivated on schedule, and agricultural activities are progressing well across all areas of the state.

Beyond ensuring food security, the agricultural output is also intended for processing industries and the export market. The state is focusing on crops for export, such as Mung beans (Masho), sesame, and soybeans, with particular attention to grains. The bureau is actively working to combat pests and weeds to ensure a successful harvest.

As the country's climate and soil types are convenient for rice plantation, pertinent bodies should pull out all the stops to ensure food security in the length and breadth of the country.

It is worth mentioning that the intensification of rice production on agricultural development and food security plays a paramount role in taking the country to new heights at the earliest possible juncture.

In addition to ensuring nutritional security, producing rice in various regions of the country plays a huge role in saving foreign currency. No matter what the cost may be the country should go to the ends of the earth to bring about self-sufficiency.

Some 31 million quintals of rice product is expected to be harvested in Somali State this crop season, State's Agriculture Bureau announced.

Bureau Deputy Head Ahmednur Abdi told Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the region is expanding rice agriculture through time and about 31 million quintals of product is expected to be harvested this agricultural season.

The state has planned to harvest the product from 3000 hectares of farmland that would be cultivated this season, which has been forecasted to remain rainy until October, he said.

According to Ahmednur, researches to improve rice seed are also underway while several crops specious, including maize, sorghum and wheat are being familiarized to the region.

The Bureau has distributed improved seeds amounted in quintal 20 thousand maize and sorghum, and 10 thousand wheat to farmers. There would be no fertilizer demand as the soil is too fertile to rainy season cultivation. As to the Head, the number of farmers developing cultivation skills in both rainy and dry seasons as well as through irrigation mechanisms is growing.

The rice production in Somali State is part of the national initiative to achieve food sovereignty and to substitute crop import marking new shift for economic transformation in Ethiopia.

As the federal government of Ethiopia has been attaching significance to intensify the development of agricultural sector in every nook and cranny of the country, the longed for desire has embarked on seeing the light of day.