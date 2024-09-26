Africa: CAF TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 Hosts Nations and Qualifier Dates Confirmed

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has confirmed that Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania as co-host Nations of the TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship ("CHAN")

The TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship will be played between 01- 28 February 2025.

The host stadiums and training venues will be confirmed in due course.

The road to Kenya, Tanzania will kick-off with the first round of Qualifiers on the weekend of 25-27 October 2024 and 01-013 November 2024.

The Second Round of the Qualifiers will be played on 20-22 December and 27-27 December 2024.

The qualification slots for the tournament have been allocated as follows:

Zones WAFU A, WAFU B, UNAF, UNIFFAC, and COSAFA will each have three qualifying teams.

The CECAFA zone, which includes the three host countries, will receive an additional slot due to their automatic qualification as hosts. As a result, the total number of teams qualifying for the final tournament will be increased to 19 teams.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will participate in the Qualifiers and in addition to their automatic qualification as hosts, the team achieving the best result in the CECAFA qualifiers will also advance to the final tournament.