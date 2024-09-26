Uganda: Cnooc Uganda Rewards Bunyoro's Finest Students With Cash

CNOOC Uganda Limited has rewarded 218 top-performing students from Bunyoro kingdom with cash prizes and certificates to provide encouragement for their continued academic journey.

Since 2013, the annual event has seen more than 1,000 students benefit; aims to promote academic excellence and support education in Bunyoro sub-region. Dubbed the CNOOC Best Performers Awards (BPA), this year's ceremony took place at the Kikuube district headquarters on September 12.

Among the outstanding students celebrated were 2023 candidates for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE). Of these, 78 were from Hoima city, 70 from Hoima district and 70 from Kikuube district.

What's more, 16 students with disabilities were also recognized for their resilience and achievements. CNOOC is one of the largest oil and gas companies in Uganda's energy sector and owns interests in the exploration areas of Bunyoro.

At the event, Vincent Alpher Opio, the Kikuube district LC-V vice chairperson, appreciated CNOOC for the infrastructure and health support such as the medical camps in the sub-region. He added that the BPA have improved the competition in the schools and the eventual performance of learners.

Meanwhile, Aminah Bukenya, the CNOOC head of corporate affairs, said: "We share a broader commitment to fostering education and development. Through this initiative, we invest not only in Uganda's future but also align with the vision of stronger cooperation as set forth during FOCAC."

WIDER PICTURE

Generally, CNOOC's other education support programs include donations to schools to improve learning facilities such as the $500,000 donation to Entebbe Welfare School, international scholarships and support to schools through scholastic materials, among others.

Aaron Muhanuzi, one of the beneficiaries from St Andrea Kaahwa's College, expressed gratitude: "It is a great encouragement for me to keep pursuing my dreams."