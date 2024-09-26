Malawi: BPI Malawi Appoints New Country Manager

Business Partners International (BPI) Malawi, a fund manager that provides business finance and support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has appointed experienced economist and financial expert Bond Mtembezeka as its new Country Manager to lead its operations in Malawi.

Mtembezeka brings extensive experience in Asset Management, Banking, Investments, and Corporate Finance, with over eight years of leadership in challenging environments, according to statement from BPI Malawi.

According to BPI, Mtembezeka has been tasked to strengthen its position as the leading financier for SMEs in the country while enhancing its marketing efforts and pay a special focus on client satisfaction as part of BPI's strategy to provide finance and support to more business owners in the country.

Mtembezeka said in an interview that he is well-prepared to take on the responsibility of driving BPI's vision forward.

"My passion for investments and my commitment to the SME sector are what attracted me to this role and it is incredibly rewarding to see the tangible impact of our efforts on the growth and success of SMEs in Malawi," said Mtembezeka.

He shared his vision to contribute to BPI becoming the most preferred SME financier in the country, underpinned by offering tailored financial solutions and providing technical assistance to SMEs.

"We want to ensure that BPI Malawi becomes the go-to partner for SMEs seeking growth and sustainability in Malawi. Furthermore, we will not just be deploying capital; we will be dedicated to advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and enhancing the broader economic and social ecosystem," explained Mtembezeka.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mtembezeka emphasized that the focus will be on addressing the primary challenges faced by SMEs, such as securing funding and dealing with macroeconomic instability while also focusing on differentiated customer-centric solutions, and offering personalized financial packages that go beyond traditional funding.

"The BPI technical assistance programme is unparalleled in the industry, ensuring that our clients not only get financing but also the expertise they need to succeed. By also fostering strong relationships with stakeholders, including government bodies, financial institutions, and SMEs, we will further strengthen BPI's role in the Malawian economy," he emphasized.

BPI supports the Malawian SME sector through business financing ranging from K100 million to K1 billion, technical assistance and advisory services and aims to expand its reach across the country, helping SMEs navigate the challenging economic environment.

"I want to encourage business owners to approach us for their financing needs, we look forward to welcoming them to the BPI Malawi family and supporting them to grow and sustain their businesses," Mtembezeka concluded.