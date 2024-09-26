Malawi: Wellness Centre in Backpain and Arthritis Awareness Week

Beatitude Naturopathy and Wellness Centre has organized week-long Backpain and Arthritis awareness and alignment sessions where patients will be treated using naturopathic methods.

The Centre's Director Francis Malunga said in an interview yesterday that the awareness week will run from 23 September to 27 September 2024 from 7.30am to noon at their centre at Manase in Blantyre.

"So far, we have conducted two Backpain awareness campaigns in the past where people with acute backpain were treated using naturopathic methods. This time we thought of adding those with arthritis problem so that we should help them and give them information about these ailments," said Malunga.

He said the Wellness Centre will offer free lectures to people who have backpain and arthritis issues apart from treating them.

"They will only need to pay a registration fee of K20,000 otherwise we will not be charging for the actual treatment of the backpain and arthritis," said Malunga.

Malunga distinguished naturopathy and wellness from hospital care citing the former provides respect for the healing processes of nature while empowering the individual to take responsibility for their own health process.

"We are aware that some people have gone outside the country to have backpain surgeries and arthritis care which have not been fully healed, we recommend that these people should patronize the backpain and arthritis awareness week, we can be saving a lot of forex if we do these procedures here in Malawi using naturopathic methods," said Malunga.

One of the people who attended last year's awareness week Peter Kachepa said it was worthwhile as he had his back problem sorted within a day.

"The tips and lecture that they gave us were also helpful because one knows what to do when he or she notice the signs and symptoms. I would encourage those with backpain issues to attend the awareness week," said Kachepa.

According the World Health Organization (WHO) about 620 million people suffered low back pain in 2020 and it is estimated that the number will increase to 843 million by 2050 adding that low back pain is the single leading cause for disability worldwide and it is a condition which many will require rehabilitation.

Beatitude Naturopathy and Wellness Centre recently relocated from Balaka to Manase, Blantyre to serve more people who were looking for naturopathic treatment.