Malawi: Luanar Holds Inaugural White Coat Ceremony for Dietitians

26 September 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has held its inaugural White Coat Ceremony, honoring 30 newly graduated dietitians.

"The White Coat Ceremony symbolizes the transition of our students from academic life to professional practice," said Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, LUANAR Vice Chancellor. "We have realized that when people go into hospital, that's when they become malnourished... Dietitians are there to prepare recipes so that there's a good foundation for medicines to work."

"We are proud to see our graduates equipped to make a difference in Malawi's healthcare system," said Sophia Brewer, USAID Health Office Director. "I am pleased to note that all dietitians trained with USAID funding have remained in Malawi, serving in referral hospitals and academic positions."

Kondwani Mpeni-Uwawa, Acting Director of Nutrition at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the critical role dietitians play in preventing malnutrition-related deaths.

"In the absence of dietitians, we experienced deaths that could have been prevented... We are relieved to have Malawians qualified to serve their fellow citizens," Mpeni-Uwawa said.

Rodgers Hau, a registered dietitian, stressed the urgency of recruiting dietitians to hospitals.

"Malawi needs to treat dietitians with urgency... There's no need for delays in recruiting them to start executing their duties," Hau said.

