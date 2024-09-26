Kenya: Gachagua Denies Aiding Violent June 25 Assault On Parliament

Nairobi Kenya — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied claims of aiding the violent June 25 Gen Z-led protests that led to an invasion of Parliament.

In a statement Gachagua denounced what he terms as 'trumped up charges' by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on his office staff and Members of Parliament allied to him.

In a statement, Gachagua cried foul over the use of the criminal justice system to manage politics.

"Kenyans also know what the real problems in Kenya are. They surely know Rigathi Gachagua is not among them. Let our agencies remain professional, follow the rule of law and keep off politics," he stated.

He argued that the plan is to try and associate them with violent demonstrations that took place in late June, in a futile attempt to soil his name to create grounds for the mooted impeachment proceedings against him.

"I am embarrassed that we are back to where we were. Harassment of my Office staff and Members of Parliament perceived to be close to me, has been going on for the last two months," Gachagua said.

DP regretted the development stating it is against what he and President William Ruto promised Kenyans after taking office in 2022,

"Let our agencies remain professional, follow the rule of law and keep off politics. Kenyans are very intelligent people. They know what factors made the People of Kenya take to the streets. Kenyans also know what the real problems in Kenya are. They surely know Rigathi Gachagua is not among them," said Gachagua.

This follows revelations that police want top aides and allies to Gachagua be charged with various offences over the Gen Z protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations forwarded the probe file into the issue to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution on September 24 and recommended the top aides and allies to be charged with among others conspiracy to commit a felony.

Those implicated include Members of Parliament Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), former Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri, and Gachagua's Private Secretary, Pius Munene.

The charges they face include soliciting or inciting others to commit an offense under Section 391 of the Penal Code, conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 393, and money laundering under Sections 3, 4, and 7 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

"Efforts are being made to obtain all financial data FRC, Safaricom, and banks where financial transactions were carried out," Detective Abdallah Komesha said in the letter forwarded to the ODPP for action.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The latest development comes amid growing calls from Members of Parliament to impeach Gachagua, who is increasingly isolated within the government.

The signature collection for the motion to remove Gachagua is reportedly underway, as he continues to face opposition from many leaders, particularly those from his home region, Mt. Kenya.

In a cryptic post on social media, National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro hinted that preparations were complete, signaling growing challenges for Gachagua.

"It is done," Osoro wrote on his Facebook page.

Previously, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and other ruling party members had indicated the motion would be tabled in the second week of next month.

Despite facing increasing isolation within the government, Gachagua remains defiant, vowing to fight the attempts of impeachment head-on.