Sudan: Governor of Darfur Region Backs Home From Egypt

Portsudan — The Governor of Darfur Region and Head of the Sudan Liberation Army Movement, Minni Arko Minawi, returned to the country Wednesday evening after participating in the meeting of the Democratic Bloc that was held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, where the Political Liaise Committee of the Freedom and Change-Democratic Bloc held an important meeting in Cairo chaired by the Governor Minni Arko Minawi, head of the Political Liaise Committee, which attended by a number of leaders of the Democratic Bloc.

The meeting touched on a political briefing on the meetings in which the Democratic Bloc participated in Switzerland, the African Union Conference in Addis Ababa and the meeting of the American envoy Tom Perriello. The meeting condemned the indiscriminate bombing carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia against civilians in El-Fashir, Sennar and a number of other places, denouncing the militia's attack on humanitarian and commercial convoys in El-Fashir, South Kordofan, the Nuba Mountains, the Gezira and Sennar.

Manawi also met with the Ambassador Hossam Issa, Assistant Minister at Egyptian Foreign Ministry for Sudan Affairs, at his office in the administrative capital in Cairo, where they discussed several files, including the war and peace file. The ambassador Issa reaffirmed Egypt's position supporting the Sudanese state institutions. The meeting also touched on the possibility of allocating educational opportunities for the students of Darfur, where the ambassador expressed his readiness to facilitate the provision of educational opportunities for them. His Excellency is accompanied, during the trip, by the leader of the Democratic Bloc, Engineer Mubarak Ardol.

His Excellency was received at Port Sudan International Airport by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare in the regional government, Babiker Hamadein, the Minister of Finance of the region, Dr. Abdel-Aziz Shado, Lieutenat General Jabir Mohamed Hasaballah, the President's Assistant for Media Affairs, Nour El-Daem Taha, the leader of the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement, Engineer Abu Bakr Hamid, and a group of Sudanese community leaders. BH/BH