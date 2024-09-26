Namibia: Local Start-Up to Pre-Launch Mobile App Set to Transform Agricultural Trade

Local Startup Fudlink Agricultural Technology Is Set to Pre-launch its Android Mobile Application Version 1.0 at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Show (WALS) 2024, scheduled from 27 September to 05 October

The event will gather farmers, logistics providers, retailers, and consumers to introduce this digital platform aimed at transforming agricultural trade across the country.

Founded in 2021 by a team of passionate Namibians focused on food security and sustainable development, Fudlink connects producers, buyers, and logistics services. The app aims to reduce inefficiencies, minimize food waste, and strengthen local supply chains, making it a valuable tool for the agricultural community.

"Our goal is to empower small-scale farmers by giving them access to formal markets and building a logistics ecosystem that supports Namibia's agricultural sector," said Twama Nghidinwa, Founder of Fudlink.

"Following the recent ICT summit in Windhoek, our mobile app stands as a crucial step towards adopting tech-driven solutions to address key challenges in agriculture, including food access, logistics, market-entry, food wastage, and price transparency, all while enhancing food security for the entire nation, including vulnerable communities."

In addition to its marketplace function, Fudlink's Food Help Scheme is a vital part of the solution. This initiative is designed to minimize food wastage by redistributing surplus produce that would otherwise go to waste by selling it to vulnerable communities and non-profit organizations (i.e., soup kitchens, NGOs', hostels, etc.), ensuring that those in need benefit from increased agricultural productivity.

"Better market access is crucial for improving livelihoods for smallholder farmers", stated Tino Hess, Project Leader of the GIZ Farming for Resilience (F4R) Project.

The project has organised a digital marketplace competition for start-ups in 2023 in its endeavours to promote agribusiness and marketing efforts in rural areas. Fudlink was awarded as the final winner after a multi-stage selection process by an independent and competent jury consisting of different stakeholders in the agri-food sector such as Namibian Agronomic Board, Namibia Trade Forum, Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Namibia Business Angel Network

, and UNAM.

In addition to price money, the start-up also received a coaching and mentoring programme by Basecamp Business Incubator to further optimise the business idea.

The pre-launch event will spotlight the app's features and invite key agricultural stakeholders to register on the Fudlink platform, marking a milestone in the startup's journey toward reshaping Namibia's agricultural ecosystem.

More information about Fudlink and the pre-launch event can be found on their website www.fudlink-africa.com or via +264 (0) 81 14 60 187.