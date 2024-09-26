Zimbabwe: Zimra Cracks Whip On Errant Truckers to Decongest Beitbridge Border Post

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has threatened to take drastic action on truckers who wilfully cause congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post.

In a public notice on Wednesday, Zimra said it had noted with concern the increasing number of trucks that are parked within the border without completing the necessary processes.

Zimra said this has resulted in congestion at the border and the major highway leading to the border.

Under the current set-up, documents for commercial trucks are completed before they get to the border.

However, some truckers are parking their truck within the environs of the border post pending completion of the border clearance processes.

Zimra said only properly cleared trucks that are ready for release and departure will be allowed in the control zone.

"Trucks are therefore directed to park at truck stops until their documentation is ready. They can then proceed to the border control zone for release and departure," said Zimra.

"Any trucks found parked within the control zone or joining the queue without complete clearance of documents shall be levied with appropriate fines. This decision has been taken after extensive consultations with relevant parties.

"Stakeholders are also reminded of the provision of SI 57 of 2007 (as amended) which regulates vehicles in a customs control area. We thank you and look forward to your cooperation."