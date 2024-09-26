Egypt: Gafi, Japanese Delegation Probe Localisation of Green Energy Technology

26 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) on Thursday received a delegation comprising heads and representatives of 24 Japanese companies operating in the renewable energy sector to discuss development and localisation of the green energy technology.

The government has finalized determining sites and required investments needed to meet the goal of adding further power capacities generated by the renewable energy amounting to 30 megawatts, said GAFI CEO Hossam Heiba during the meeting.

He added that some companies have already pumped investments and set up facilities to deliver the state's goal of maximizing the share of the green energy.

The meeting was attended by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Executive Vice President Nobutaka Maekawa, the executive director of JETRO office in Cairo, Chief Representative for the Middle East Representative Office in Dubai of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Kitamura Kenichiro, Chief Representative of Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) Egypt Office KATO Ken and other heads and officials of Japanese firms interested in injecting investments in the Egyptian market.

The head of GAFI said the the government doesn't only seeks to bolster the production of renewable energy, but also aims to reinforce the industrial and trade potential of this vital sector through the localisation of turbine and panel production technologies used in solar and wind power plants.

