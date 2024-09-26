Zimbabwe: Man Fined for Supplying False Information to Police

26 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)

A 34-year-old Glen View man who masqueraded as a police officer was arrested for giving a false name, identification number, and home address to the police.

Smart Zirira alias Smart Ziriva of Glen View Extension appeared at the Guruve Magistrates' Court on charges of supplying false information to a public official.

The court heard that on September 18, 2024, Ziriva was assisting police officers with investigations in a case in which he was being accused of impersonating a police officer. He gave them a false name, identification number, and home address.

The information was used to prepare a docket and Ziriva appeared in court on the same day.

Ziriva was granted US$100 bail and he deposited the money using the false information.

The offense only came to light the following day when a follow-up was made at the Registrar General's office.

Investigations revealed that the particulars provided did not exist and that the accused person's name was Smart Ziriva.

He was fined US$200 or two months imprisonment for providing false information to a public official.

Ziriva was also sentenced to four months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended, for impersonating a police officer.

