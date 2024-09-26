Sudan: FM Participates in Ministerial Meeting On Sudan

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).Dr. Badr Abdelatty, the Minister of Foreign Affairs attended a ministerial meeting on Sudan.

During the meeting he emphasized Egypt's support for cooperating with regional and international initiatives to end the war and crisis in Sudan. Egypt also appreciated the international efforts to achieve a ceasefire and expressed readiness to provide support for stability in Sudan and facilitate relief and humanitarian aid delivery.

Dr. Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's commitment to peace in Sudan, mentioning the Sudan Neighborhood Initiative launched in 2023, participation in the Paris International Conference, and hosting the Sudanese civil political forces conference in Cairo in 2024. The aim is to establish comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan through a national dialogue involving all Sudanese civil forces, without external interference.

The minister emphasized the urgency of ending the fighting, supporting the transitional phase in Sudan, and allowing the passage of humanitarian aid to civilians while preserving Sudanese state institutions.