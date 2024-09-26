Zimbabwe: 111th Edition of Kadoma Agriculture Show Kicks Off

26 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

THE 111th edition of the Kadoma Agricultural Show kicked off today with over 30 exhibitors already set up.

Close to 100 exhibitors from small and medium enterprises, Government departments, ministries, and parastatals are expected to participate.

This year's event, which is running under the theme "Employment Nature-Based Strategies in Agriculture and Mining to Counter Climate Change", is coming after the nation experienced an El Nino-induced drought during the 2023-24 summer cropping season.

Kadoma Exhibition Show Society chairman, Mr Chrispen Dirao said the show is expected to be officially opened on Saturday.

Mr Dirao said farmers and exhibitors need to take part in the show to ensure sustainable and strategic farming.

"Players in the agriculture industry are taking part in this year's event. This will help them prepare for the coming seasons. We are optimistic that the show will attract more exhibitors," he said.

The show secretary, Ms Talent Garikayi said they are expecting more exhibitors to mount their stands by the end of the day.

"So far we have 30 exhibitors who are already exhibiting, including NSSA, ZIMRA, Zimbabwe Republic Police, and Cotton Research Centre, among many others," she said.

Kadoma Agricultural Show is the biggest event that runs annually in the gold town, attracting farmers from Mhondoro-Ngezi, Chegutu and Sanyati Districts and exhibitors from across the country.

The districts are key in cotton, maize, wheat and livetsock production.

Dancehall crooner Hwinza will headline entertainment during the show.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.