Zimbabwe: 111th Edition of Kadoma Agriculture Show Kicks Off

THE 111th edition of the Kadoma Agricultural Show kicked off today with over 30 exhibitors already set up.

Close to 100 exhibitors from small and medium enterprises, Government departments, ministries, and parastatals are expected to participate.

This year's event, which is running under the theme "Employment Nature-Based Strategies in Agriculture and Mining to Counter Climate Change", is coming after the nation experienced an El Nino-induced drought during the 2023-24 summer cropping season.

Kadoma Exhibition Show Society chairman, Mr Chrispen Dirao said the show is expected to be officially opened on Saturday.

Mr Dirao said farmers and exhibitors need to take part in the show to ensure sustainable and strategic farming.

"Players in the agriculture industry are taking part in this year's event. This will help them prepare for the coming seasons. We are optimistic that the show will attract more exhibitors," he said.

The show secretary, Ms Talent Garikayi said they are expecting more exhibitors to mount their stands by the end of the day.

"So far we have 30 exhibitors who are already exhibiting, including NSSA, ZIMRA, Zimbabwe Republic Police, and Cotton Research Centre, among many others," she said.

Kadoma Agricultural Show is the biggest event that runs annually in the gold town, attracting farmers from Mhondoro-Ngezi, Chegutu and Sanyati Districts and exhibitors from across the country.

The districts are key in cotton, maize, wheat and livetsock production.

Dancehall crooner Hwinza will headline entertainment during the show.