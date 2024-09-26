Egypt: FM Meets U.S. Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdelatty met with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of their participation in the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two ministers praised the progress witnessed in the relations between the two countries in light of the strategic dialogue held in Cairo last week, and affirmed the continuation of work to develop cooperation relations and upgrade them to broader horizons in various fields in order to serve the common interests of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

The two ministers emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region and prevent it from sliding into a regional war.