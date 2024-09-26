Egypt: Transport Min. Holds Meetings With Heads of Several Int'l Companies

Egyptian Industry and Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir held a series of important meetings with the heads of a number of international companies that cooperate with the Transport Ministry in implementing several projects.

This came during his participation in the activities of the second day of the InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin, which is an international trade fair for transport technology.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said Wazir convened with France's Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

Their talks tackled the progress realized so far in the implementation of the two monorail lines; the East Nile monorail line (the New Administrative Capital which is 56.5 km long) and the West Nile monorail (the 6th of October City which is 43.5 km long).

These projects are being executed by a consortium of companies, including Alstom, Orascom, and Arab Contractors.

The talks reviewed the ongoing pilot operation of the East Nile monorail without passengers.

Wazir emphasized the need to intensify work around the clock and adhere to the set timeline for the project.

The talks also tackled the latest developments in the 6th Cairo Metro Line as a framework deal was signed with Alstom in this regard.

The meeting reviewed the French company's plans to establish a mammoth industrial complex on an area of 66 feddans in Alexandria's Borg el Arab city.

Wazir also had talks with the chairman of the Italian company MERMEC on the latest developments concerning supplying Egypt with an ultrasonic rail testing system in line with a contract with the Egyptian National Railways Authority.

They also reviewed upgrading the railway signaling system.

The minister had talks as well with the chairman of the Italian company Salcef on means of promoting future cooperation in the railway domain.