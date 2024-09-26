Zimbabwe: Zesa Safety Campaign

26 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned consumers to prioritise their safety given the power outages being experienced across the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, Zesa urged its customers to ensure that they switch off all appliances immediately after a power outage to prevent electrical accidents.

"This simple step can save lives and prevent devastating fires," the authority said.

"Unplugging sensitive appliances like laptops and computers, and using surge protectors can also protect against power surges when power is restored."

ZETDC also advised its consumers to exercise caution when using alternative lighting sources like candles and lanterns.

"Switch off all lights and appliances immediately after an outage to prevent potential fires when power is restored," ZETDC said.

