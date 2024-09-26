Zimbabwe: AGS Applauds Government for Investing Heavily in Airports Development

The Aviation Ground Services (AGS) has applauded the Government for investing heavily in developing the country's airports, which are now at par with global standards.

This comes after the successful completion of the US$153 million facelift of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the arrival of Uganda Airlines, which is now offering air services between Harare and Entebbe.

AGS said it will continue playing its role of enticing more airlines to fly into the country.

In an interview, AGS managing director Mr Caleb Mudyawabikwa said they will continue providing comprehensive airport passenger and cargo handling services at the country's commercial airports.

"We aim to provide world-class service to our clientele. We are excited by the Government's heavy investments on our airports which are now at par with global standards. We will play our role in enticing more airlines to fly to Zimbabwe," he said.

"Zimbabwe is poised to become a regional aviation hub and we are determined to contribute towards that. The aviation landscape in Zimbabwe is changing for the better and we are an integral part of that change."

Mr Mudyawabikwa said the country is now an attractive destination since more airlines are coming in.

"Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was transformed into a world-class facility. It is now an excellent facility in terms of travel processes, starting from checking in, boarding, and grounding.

"Our thrust as a handling agent is to make sure that from the time a passenger checks in, boards, that process is seamless, including handling of luggage.

"We are looking at 100 percent turn-around, 100 percent on-time performance, meaning that if it is a 45-minute turn-around time on the ground, as a handling agent, we must make sure that the flight lines depart within 45 minutes. That is what airlines require."