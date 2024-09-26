Zimbabwe: Mbira Called Me - Tatu Maluba

The combination of being a seasoned banker and a prolific mbira player, is simply a rarity.

Dealing with figures by the working hours and switching to thumping the metal pieces and strumming the guitar, then the vocals, after hours, is inconceivable.

But, wait a minute! It is the same brain and indeed fingers adapting. And, for the fingers, it is a shift from manila paper to the strings and metal pieces. For the brains it is the shifting tapestry of engagements.

Victor Katsande known by the sobriquet Tatu Maluba is a charismatic banker and affable Mbira Music player.

But when it comes to music, Tatu is very much unheralded but extremely talented. The Mbira instrument called him!

His purely traditional rhythms, fused with modern instruments sweep off the feet, every discerning lover of traditional music.

Hailing from Katonha Village in yonder Mutoko, Tatu was born to Eustina Nyepanai and a father he has never gotten to know, all his life.

In an interview the father of four, took The Herald Arts through his musical journey, its booby traps, the land mines, the humps, the potholes and indeed, the good tarred paths. He has been through everything.

"My father remains a mystery to me and an enigmatic puzzle piece to my history. I never saw him. This is a void I would never want my children to feel," he said.

Tatu a seasoned banker who often finds himself drifting away while crunching numbers, recalls he was drawn to mbira at a very tender age.

"It was in 1987 at Mabvuku Primary School and I was just six years old back then. My young ear was stimulated by the strumming of the yet unknown instrument.

"I later learnt it was mbira and that ignited an unquenchable thirst in me to acquaint myself with the instrument.

"Master Chivero's Black September song triggered me," he said.

A few years while listening to the radio, Tatu was mesmerised by Sekuru Gora's songs, "Shanje" and "Chipembere".

"By the time I heard Hanga from Kenneth Chigodora my mind was set on playing this "evil" thing. It had become an evil necessity.

"I kept being drawn yet coming from a Christian background. It was unheard off. When I broke the news to my family, I was rebuked and told off.

"I guess with hindsight no one chooses but they are rather chosen. If ever there is a choice to it," he said.

Tatu reckons he decided to walk the straight and narrow path and parked his dream temporarily but the passion kept idling.

However, despite being a mbira affectianado he stressed there is still more to be done to expose and teach on the mbira while demystifying myths surrounding it.

"Mbira has not been well received mainly due to historical growth of music in the country. The settlers made sure to instil safe hate and harm.

"Just look at how mbira and local genres are demonised. Ironically the mbira was inducted by UNESCO as a cultural heritage and is being globally received.

"Americans have come up with Grammy Chimurenga category, to show an appreciation of mbira. Whereas I cannot say the same for stakeholders here in Zimbabwe.

Tatu recently released hit song Zororo, inspired by personal experiences and acquaintances.

"I want to bring music that speaks to and about people even long after I am gone. In a philosophical manner I now cherish serenity after my life experiences.

"Abstract music, that can be interpreted controversially different. Sound that goes beyond conceptualisation of a song," he reiterated.

Currently Tatu is working on two sound tracks Hope Dzandarota Kunaka and Kurairwa Nedenga.

"Hope Dzandarota is an extreme shift to the right since Zororo is deemed to be leftist. A happy and dancing song.

"Whereas Kurairwa Nedenga is all about provoking the listener's mind with topical issues," he added. Being in showbiz is quite challenging and Tatu is not spared as a family man from that. His wife supports him with a grain of salt rather.

"It's a case of a bitter sweet pill. Despite wishing me well she is uncomfortable with me staying out late," he said.

Tatu has gone through the hands of Clive Mono Mukundu, Chimurenga musician Kurai Makore and Mapurisa, among others.

"My heartfelt appreciation to everybody that has and still continues to make this dream a reality," he said.