Zimbabwe: Vetting Mop-Up Exercise Launched for Collaborators

The Government has launched a mop-up vetting exercise for non-combatant cadres and war collaborators, which will run from today until October 4.

This initiative aims to verify the credentials of individuals in these categories to ensure that genuine veterans of the liberation struggle are recognised for their contributions to Zimbabwe's Independence.

The exercise is part of the Government's efforts to implement the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act.

Over 93,363 war collaborators and non-combatant cadres still require vetting, as revealed by a post-vetting assessment and this process will help identify deserving beneficiaries of a soon-to-be-introduced social welfare scheme.

The first phase of the programme was launched by President Mnangagwa in 2021.

Briefing the media in Harare yesterday, Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, Monica Mavhunga, said the continuation of the programme will give an opportunity to individuals who were not vetted initially.

"The Ministry subsequently undertook a nationwide vetting programme in March and April 2022. Given the magnitude of the programme, not all those who wished to be vetted were served. This mop-up is a crucial initiative targeting individuals who did not get the chance in 2022," she said.

Minister Mavhunga said those who fit into the two categories, but were vetted and received confirmation slips, are not required to appear before vetting teams in the current mop-up exercise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For war collaborators, she said, vetting will be in areas where they operated from during the Liberation struggle.

Those who have relocated must return to these wartime areas for the exercise.

Vetting will be done by commanders and war veterans who operated with the collaborators. Locals, who are familiar with the activities of war collaborators, will also assist in the vetting teams.

For non-combatant cadres, the Minister said, vetting will be conducted in the provincial capitals of the 10 administrative provinces, with centres having been published in the local print media recently.

At the provincial capitals, she said, representatives from all the major transit camps in Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia will be deployed in the vetting teams.

Minister Mavhunga said those who are not satisfied with the outcome of the vetting process are free to refer their cases to the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board for determination.

If they are still aggrieved with the decisions of the Board, they are free to appeal to the minister.

After the exercise, names of persons who would have qualified in the two categories will be listed in the Government Gazette and be deemed provisionally accredited.