Mogadishu — The Cabinet of Somalia, during its weekly meeting, has given the green light to the Ministry of Internal Security's proposal to appoint General Asad Osman as the new Commissioner of the Somali Police Force.

General Osman, known for his previous engagements in regional security and political spheres, as evidenced by his posts on X, steps into this critical role at a time when the country continues to grapple with security challenges. His appointment aims to bolster the police force's effectiveness in maintaining law and order across the nation.

Prior to his appointment, General Osman has been actively involved in discussions on governance, security, and democratic processes, often sharing his insights with the public through social media. His background includes significant military command and political candidacy, which are expected to inform his approach to police reform and public safety.

The decision to appoint General Osman was made following thorough deliberations within the cabinet, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing internal security mechanisms. His nomination reflects a strategic move to leverage his experience in both military and civil spheres for the betterment of Somalia's security landscape.

As he assumes his new responsibilities, General Osman faces the task of leading an institution pivotal to the government's efforts to stabilize and secure Somalia from various internal and external threats. His tenure will be closely watched by both national and international observers interested in the progress and stability of Somalia.

The announcement of General Osman's appointment has sparked discussions among Somali citizens on X, with many expressing hope that his leadership will usher in a new era of security and peace. However, the effectiveness of his policies and the impact on ground realities will be the true measure of his success in this challenging role.