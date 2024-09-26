Zimbabwe: '7pc Wheat to Be Harvested By September 30'

AT least 2 000 hectares of the 2024 winter wheat have so far been harvested, as Government moves to set a pace, which guarantees that harvesting operations are completed in time to escape the early rains and make way for summer crops.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri yesterday emphasised that Government expected seven percent of the wheat to have been harvested by September 30.

"The initial stages of harvesting are crucial, as they set the tone for the remainder of the season. Achieving the seven percent milestone will allow us to assess the effectiveness of our current practices and make any necessary adjustments," observed Prof Jiri.

He added that as the country moved forward, it was essential to maintain the momentum and focus on optimising available resources and labour to ensure that overall harvesting goals are achieved.

Generally, Government is targeting to finish harvesting wheat by the end of October to ensure that farmers are well-prepared for the upcoming summer season.

"Timely harvesting is important given that completing the task by the set deadline will allow farmers to optimise their yields and make necessary preparations for planting summer crops," said Prof Jiri.

In addition to securing 310 combine harvesters, Government is now linking wheat farmers in irrigation schemes with those responsible for leasing the machines to expedite the harvesting process.

"The use of combine harvesters allows for quick and more efficient harvesting, reducing the time crops are exposed to potential weather-related issues," said Prof Jiri.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government recently launched a winter wheat-based food system designed to improve food security, support local agriculture and promote sustainable practices. This initiative addresses rising concerns over food supply chains and the necessity for resilient agricultural systems.

"We are anticipating a substantial wheat harvest this season, with projections indicating a bumper crop of 600 000 tonnes from the planted 121 000 hectares," explained Prof Jiri.

He encouraged farmers to create standard fireguards around their wheat fields, as a proactive measure to mitigate the risk of veld fires.

These fireguards act as a protective barriers helping to contain any potential fires and reduce the likelihood of devastating losses of crops.

"Implementing effective firebreaks not only safeguards the wheat but also contributes to overall safe farm management systems," Agricultural and Rural Development Services (ARDAS) chief director Mr Leonard Munamati said underscoring the need for regular maintenance and monitoring of fireguards to ensure that they remain effective throughout the dry season.

By taking these precautions, farmers can protect their investments and ensure a more secure harvest.