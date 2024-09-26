Zimbabwe: Parliament Postpones Baz Interviews

Parliament has postponed public interviews for members of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) board, citing unforeseen circumstances.

In statement yesterday, Parliament said: "Parliament of Zimbabwe is informing candidates and members of the public that the scheduled interviews for the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) board have been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe was established by the Broadcasting Services Act Chapter [12:06]. The Act provides for the functions, powers and duties of the authority, which includes the planning, management, allocation, regulation and protection of the broadcasting frequency spectrum and the regulation and licensing of broadcasting services and systems.

The Authority falls under the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and is headed by a 12-member board which is appointed following public interviews.

BAZ's management team is headed by a chief executive officer and has an establishment of experts in engineering, broadcasting, law, finance and administration.

The board members will be chosen for their integrity, experience and competency in broadcasting issues.