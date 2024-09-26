Zimbabwe: Burglar Steals Pots With Sadza and Beans

A Hwange man has appeared in court for breaking into a house and stealing pots with sadza and beans.

Carlos Ncube (26) of Makwika Village, Hwange, was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates' Court on two counts of unlawful entry.

The court heard that on September 20, 2024 at around 10 pm, Ncube went to the first complainant's house, broke into the kitchen and took two pots with sadza and beans.

During the same night, Ncube allegedly broke into the second complainant's tuck shop and stole 12 x 500mls Pepsi drinks, 2 litres Fizzy drink and 1x 500ml Pfuko Maheu.

The following morning, the first complainant discovered that her pots were missing and tracked Ncube's shoe prints, which led to his place of residence.

A police report was filed, leading to the accused person's arrest. The total value of things stolen was ZWG514,17 and everything was recovered.

Ncube was found guilty.

He will be back in court tomorrow for sentencing.