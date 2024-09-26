Somalia: Somali Army Conducts Major Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle Region

Mogadishu — The Somali National Army executed a significant military operation in the Awdheegle district of the Lower Shabelle region today, targeting Al-Shabaab militants, according to reports from local government officials.

The operation, which involved the 175th Division of the 17th Eagle Brigade and the 146th Division of the 14th October Brigade, was launched in the Jowhar-Awdheegle area, approximately 5 kilometers from Awdheegle.

The area has recently seen increased activity from Al-Shabaab, with the group reportedly using the location for meetings and planning attacks against civilians.

A government press release confirmed the success of the operation, stating that it resulted in the elimination of several Al-Shabaab members, including senior officers. The release described the militants as Khawarij, a term often used in the region to denote rebels or outlaws, particularly those following extremist ideologies.

The Somali government's actions are part of ongoing efforts to combat the insurgency and restore security in regions affected by Al-Shabaab's activities. The operation underscores the continued military pressure on the group, which has been a significant threat to stability in Somalia for years.