Somalia: U.S. and Somalia Forge Path On Security and Stability At UNGA Meet

26 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, focusing on deepening bilateral relations and regional security issues.

The discussions, held during the high-level week of September 25, 2024, at UNGA, covered critical areas such as counterterrorism strategies, the transition following the exit of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), and enhancing regional stability. The talks also touched upon potential cooperation within the UN Security Council frameworks.

Prime Minister Barre emphasized the importance of international collaboration in maintaining peace and security, especially in light of Somalia's ongoing efforts to stabilize post-conflict regions. The meeting comes at a time when Somalia is navigating its security landscape amidst the phased withdrawal of ATMIS.

Molly Phee, known for her active role in U.S. foreign policy towards Africa, highlighted the U.S. commitment to supporting Somalia in its security challenges and fostering economic development. The dialogue is seen as a step towards cementing U.S.-Somali relations, particularly in countering terrorist threats in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth transition after ATMIS, with discussions likely delving into how Somalia can sustain security gains independently or with new international partnerships. The U.S. has been a key player in Somalia's security architecture, and this meeting underscores continued American interest in the region's stability.

Both leaders expressed optimism about future collaborations, not only in security but also in economic and political spheres, aiming for a more stable and prosperous Somalia. This engagement at UNGA marks another chapter in the diplomatic efforts to secure lasting peace in Somalia and its neighboring regions.

