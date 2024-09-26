Somalia Appoints Sulub Ahmed As Deputy Transport Minister

Mogadishu — Major General Sulub Ahmed has been appointed Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation for Somalia, a role he assumed last night, signaling a significant shuffle within the federal government's transportation leadership.

The announcement comes when Somalia focuses on infrastructure development and enhancing its aviation and civil transport sectors amidst ongoing security concerns. Major General Ahmed's background, previously serving as the federal Deputy Minister in a related capacity before taking on the role of Mogadishu Police Chief, suggests a strategic appointment aimed at leveraging his experience in both security and administrative governance.

His tenure as the head of the Mogadishu police force, especially following the Al Shabaab attack on the Banadir Regional Administration, highlighted his capability to manage crises and maintain order in one of Somalia's most challenging security environments. This experience is particularly valuable for the transport sector, which often intersects with national security issues.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, under the leadership of Honorable Fardowso Osman Egal, has been pushing for reforms and improvements in transportation infrastructure. Major General Ahmed's appointment is expected to bolster these efforts, especially in coordinating between civilian governance and military oversight where transport and security measures often overlap.

Somalia's transport sector has been witnessing reforms aimed at not only improving the physical infrastructure but also the regulatory framework to ensure safer skies and more reliable ground transportation. This appointment could signify a move towards integrating more robust security measures into transportation planning, given Major General Ahmed's military background.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government's decision to appoint Major General Sulub Ahmed reflects an ongoing trend of integrating military figures into civilian administration roles, often to bring discipline and efficiency to governmental operations. This move is likely to be closely watched by both domestic and international stakeholders interested in Somalia's stability and growth.

The exact details of Major General Ahmed's mandate and the specific areas within the ministry he will focus on remain to be fully outlined, but his military experience suggests a strong emphasis on security protocols within the transportation networks, potentially aiming at fortifying them against threats like those posed by Al Shabaab.

This appointment, announced in the late hours, marks another chapter in Somalia's efforts to strengthen its governance structures, combining civilian administration with military rigor in the pursuit of national development and security.